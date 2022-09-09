Week 1 Fantasy Preview: Injury news, revenge games & potential breakout rookies
Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski get you up to speed on injuries, and recoveries, that could affect your start/sit decisions for week 1 of the fantasy football season.
Later, the guys go through all 15 unplayed NFL games from week 1 of the 2022 NFL season and discuss what they’ll be watching for.
01:05 NEWS / Gallup potentially playing in week 1? Godwin?
02:15 NEWS / George Kittle groin injury, might miss week 1
05:30 NEWS / Michael Thomas might not play week 1
06:10 NEWS / Allen Lazard injury
07:55 NEWS / Ravens will go with “hot hand approach” at RB in week 1
10:45 NFL Week 1 Fantasy Preview
11:30 Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions
14:50 Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals
22:45 Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
28:20 San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears
32:30 Rondale Moore injury update
32:40 Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
35:35 Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
39:45 Which GB rookie WR will breakout this year?
42:10 Justin Jefferson or Ja’Marr Chase?
43:40 New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
48:15 New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
51:16 Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
53:40 Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets
57:35 Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders
59:15 Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers
62:00 New York Giants at Tennessee Titans
65:00 SNF: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
70:30 Eagles or Cowboys to win NFC East?
71:40 MNF: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
