Week 1 Fantasy Preview: Injury news, revenge games & potential breakout rookies

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski get you up to speed on injuries, and recoveries, that could affect your start/sit decisions for week 1 of the fantasy football season.

Later, the guys go through all 15 unplayed NFL games from week 1 of the 2022 NFL season and discuss what they’ll be watching for.

01:05 NEWS / Gallup potentially playing in week 1? Godwin?

02:15 NEWS / George Kittle groin injury, might miss week 1

05:30 NEWS / Michael Thomas might not play week 1

06:10 NEWS / Allen Lazard injury

07:55 NEWS / Ravens will go with “hot hand approach” at RB in week 1

10:45 NFL Week 1 Fantasy Preview

11:30 Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions

14:50 Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals

22:45 Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

28:20 San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears

32:30 Rondale Moore injury update

32:40 Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

35:35 Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

39:45 Which GB rookie WR will breakout this year?

42:10 Justin Jefferson or Ja’Marr Chase?

43:40 New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

48:15 New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

51:16 Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

53:40 Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets

57:35 Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders

59:15 Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers

62:00 New York Giants at Tennessee Titans

65:00 SNF: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

70:30 Eagles or Cowboys to win NFC East?

71:40 MNF: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts