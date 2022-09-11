NFL Week 1 early game tracker: George Kittle, J.K. Dobbins headline inactives, Michael Thomas will play
NFL Week 1 finally kicked off Thursday night, and now the first Sunday of the season is here.
Join us here at Yahoo Sports for the early games, including Baker Mayfield leading the Carolina Panthers against his old team the Cleveland Browns, along with some intriguing divisional matchups like the Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Miami Dolphins vs. the New England Patriots, and the Atlanta Falcons vs. the New Orleans Saints, who will have Michael Thomas available for the first time in 21 months.
Happy football!