NFL Way To Play Recipient for wild-card weekend: S Alohi Gilman hit on WR Christian Kirk
NFL Way To Play Recipient for wild-card weekend is Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman hit on Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk.
Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was a popular name in head coaching searches this month, but Johnson won’t be taking any of the openings around the league. Johnson interviewed with the Texans and Colts before deciding to withdraw from other interviews so he could return to the Lions. His return reportedly came with a new [more]
It’s being reported as news that Sean Payton wants $20 million to $25 million per year as part of his next coaching job. But it’s really not news. It’s a given. Once it became obvious last year that Payton to the Dolphins was a behind-the-scenes done deal that became derailed by the Brian Flores lawsuit, [more]
Rob Gronkowski admitted losing with the Patriots was like a "super depression."
Who was the Steelers best defender last season?
MLB is making big changes in 2023. Which ones are going to be most noticeable for fans?
Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame coach-turned-NFL analyst for NBC Sports Football Night in America Tony Dungy broke down why he believes the 49ers will come out on top over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
In this two-round mock for the 2023 NFL draft, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling starts the big surprises early
The Dallas Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Who do national experts think will win?
In Dane Brugler's latest mock draft, the Bears trade back from first overall and still land a top five pick and draft haul from the Colts.
Sean McVay announced Friday that he was returning as the Rams head coach for 2023. “I don’t want to run away from adversity; I want to run through it,” McVay said. It came several days after McVay told his staff that, with his future uncertain, he would allow them to pursue other opportunities. Hopefully, several [more]
The news from Tennessee on Tuesday was that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon has become the Titans’ G.M. Then came an interesting P.S. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance posted on his Instagram story a photo of Carthon. Beneath the image were a trio of fingers-crossed emojis. Whatever Lance’s intent, it’s reasonable to wonder whether [more]
The 49ers' latest injury report includes big updates from Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.
Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Kyle Shanahan joked that his coaching left his players speechless during film sessions.
Predicting the four winners in the NFL playoff divisional round and who will be advancing to the conference championship games.
"I truly regret a lot of decisions I’ve made and self-sabotage, but I’ve grown from that," QB Chad Kelly said.
The San Francisco 49ers quarterback is surrounded by superstar talent and a mastermind coach. But he looks like exactly the right player for his team
The Philadelphia Eagles announce the uniform combination for the divisional round matchup vs. New York Giants and it won't be the all-black look
Why Eagles rookies will be further ahead by watching as opposed to playing on a team not in the playoffs?
The Chargers fired former head coach Anthony Lynn after the team finished the 2020 season 7-9, which gave him a 33-31 record over four seasons. After a brief stint as the Lions’ offensive coordinator last year, Lynn landed with the 49ers in 2022 as the club’s assistant head coach and running backs coach. San Francisco [more]
Last week, officials were told to watch for kickers and holders using a foreign object during kick attempts. On Wednesday, Eagles kicker Jake Elliott addressed the situation, single the allegations were directed at his team, among others. “We’ve always used something that’s within the rules,” Elliott said, via Chris Franklin of NJ.com. “It’s just literally [more]