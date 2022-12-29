NFL Way To Play Recipient for Week 16: DE Cameron Heyward's sack on QB Derek Carr
NFL Way To Play Recipient for Week 16 is Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward's sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
When the Chiefs last played the Broncos in Week 14, quarterback Patrick Mahomes arguably had his worst game of the season. Kansas City jumped out to a 27-0 lead. But Mahomes’ three interceptions kept Denver in the game, though the Chiefs still won 34-28. The Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and will [more]
Here’s how the Bears and Lions stack up statistically ahead of their Week 17 matchup.
Benching of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sparks bigger question in Las Vegas: What's the future for Carr and star running back Josh Jacobs?
Adams on Carr's demotion: "I don't think anybody was excited about it in here."
Davante Adams and Derek Carr are close friends, and the Raiders wide receiver made it pretty clear how he felt about Josh McDaniels' decision to bench the veteran quarterback.
Teams that fire coaches tend to hire replacements who are the exact opposite of the former coach. And the next Broncos coach needs to handle quarterback Russell Wilson in the exact opposite way that Nathaniel Hackett did. No more special treatment. No more office in the building. No more anything other than being treated like [more]
Here are five quarterbacks that could replace #Raiders QB Derek Carr in 2023
Yes, the late-season benching of Derek Carr is a clear signal that the Raiders are done with him. Now that it has happened, the question becomes how and when the two sides will consciously uncouple. Many are assuming Carr will be traded. It’s not nearly that simple. As mentioned here, once or twice, Carr has [more]
Tua Tagovailoa was concussed in the Packers' loss. Teddy Bridgewater is in line to start at New England. Here's the latest from coach and players.
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s head coach, has never started [more]
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will put his name in the NFL record book on Monday night. Burrow is about to become the NFL’s career leader in completion percentage, just as soon as he has enough career pass attempts to qualify. To qualify for the career completion percentage record in the NFL Record & Fact Book, [more]
After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice. It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, [more]
Former 49ers and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens has been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about returning to the NFL at the age of 49, but the team reportedly won't sign him.
The 2022 college football bowl season keeps rolling with three games on Thursday, Dec. 29. Here’s a rundown of the games today and what to watch for.
As the new year approaches, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his early two-round projections for the 2023 NFL draft
Lane Johnson's head coach and teammates reacted to his decision to put off surgery until after the playoffs. By Dave Zangaro
Defenders get a moment of glory for each takeaway; the latest on who will suit up Thursday; Dak's soaring and T.O. is sniffing around. | From @ToddBrock24f7
HOUSTON (AP) Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin said a Texas Tech player spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur Wednesday night in the Texas Bowl. A scrum between the teams came after Ole Miss' Dayton Wade fumbled early in the fourth quarter and Texas Tech recovered. There was pushing and shoving between players and Ole Miss player Jordan Watkins was given a personal foul penalty.
Dak Prescott has become a lightning rod for criticism.
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus has the 49ers as the league's No. 1 team in his latest Power Rankings -- along with a perfect, yet frightening, analogy.