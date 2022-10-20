NFL Way To Play Recipient for Week 6: CB Eli Apple tackle on Taysom Hill
NFL Way To Play Recipient for Week 6: Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple tackle on New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill.
Nick Saban responded to the viral videos involving WR Jermaine Burton.
The Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons have both been surprising this season — for different reasons. The Bengals — last year's AFC champions — dropped their first two games and had to come from behind again to beat New Orleans last week to get to 3-3. The Falcons, despite low preseason expectations, improved to 3-3 with a win over the San Francisco 49ers and share the NFC South lead with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
PFF: #Bills offensive line ranked No. 22 at bye week:
Saints Wire managing editor John Sigler takes us behind enemy lines to get some insight into the Cardinals' Week 7 opponent.
Injured Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson tweeted out a video of himself running full speed during a workout.
With Mac Jones now ready to play, who will be the starting QB moving forward for the Patriots?
It sounds like Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce would have less tolerance for Tom Brady barking at him on the sideline than Brady's Buccaneers teammates did last weekend.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban released a statement about Jermaine Burton and a postgame incident after Tennessee.
Thirty-one NFL owners voted to permit a contract extension for commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday. Here's how much Goodell makes in a single season.
A few high-profile quarterbacks have faced struggles in the first six weeks of the season. But how much they are to blame for their teams’ shortcomings is variable
Former NFL MVP quarterback Kurt Warner joins Phil Perry to talk about his impressions of Bailey Zappe in the last three games. Who will start at QB for the Patriots when Mac Jones returns?
Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back in his take on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's performance and body language from Sunday's ugly loss to the Steelers.
Aaron Patrick's agent told NFL Network he is 'very disturbed' by the way Patrick tore his ACL on the sideline.
The Steelers had a lengthy practice report on Wednesday.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 7. The New York Giants and Jets will keep rolling, and the Chargers will win.
The Saints aren’t saying who will be starting at quarterback against the Cardinals on Thursday night, but they have announced five players who will be out of action for Week Seven. Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Wednesday that the team will be making a game-time decision about their starting quarterback. Andy Dalton and [more]
Look no further than these 6 players, one of whom Jason Kelce called "irreplaceable," to explain the Eagles' 6-0 start.
The Eagles should be buyers at the deadline, and here are the positions where they could make a move.
The Patriots' 2022 draft class has performed above expectations through the first six weeks of the season. Our Phil Perry looks back on some of his harsh draft grades and re-grades some of the picks based on what they've shown so far.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The banged-up San Francisco 49ers got some key pieces back on the practice field before their Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, star edge rusher Nick Bosa and safety Jimmie Ward all returned to practice on Wednesday and could play Sunday against the Chiefs. Williams missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain, and Bosa sat out last week with an injured groin.