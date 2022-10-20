NFL Way To Play Recipient for Week 6: CB Eli Apple tackle on Taysom Hill

Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons have both been surprising this season — for different reasons. The Bengals — last year's AFC champions — dropped their first two games and had to come from behind again to beat New Orleans last week to get to 3-3. The Falcons, despite low preseason expectations, improved to 3-3 with a win over the San Francisco 49ers and share the NFC South lead with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.