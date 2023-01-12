NFL Way To Play Recipient for Week 18: LB Josey Jewell's tackle on RB Austin Ekeler
NFL Way To Play Recipient for Week 18 is Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell's tackle on Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler.
Two years ago this month, the Lions got two first-round picks and a third-round pick, both for sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and taking on the ill-advised contract that L.A. had given to quarterback Jared Goff after the 2018 season. It felt like a two-year arrangement in Detroit, with Goff holding the spot [more]
The NFL playoffs have finally arrived! Check out our picks against the spread for all seven games scheduled for Super Wild Card Weekend, including Cowboys vs. Buccaneers.
Charles McDonald's second mock draft this cycle is dotted with Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State players in the top half of the first round. Who is your team taking?
A decision on what neutral site would be used for a possible Chiefs vs. Bills AFC Championship Game is expected soon. Here’s the latest.
See how a handful of trades could impact the early going of the 2023 NFL draft in this updated two-round projection
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick indeed have met for their post-season debriefing. What was discussed, and what changes might be coming in 2023 as a result? Our Tom E. Curran has the scoop.
You hate to see it.
It's officially #MockDraftSZN. Bears insider Josh Schrock releases his first Bears-only mock draft as general manager Ryan Poles starts work on a critical offseason.
The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Monday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was among the most notable omissions from the first ever Players' All-Pro Team.
Jerry Jones says the Tampa Bay game will have no bearing on coach Mike McCarthy’s job status. But Jones can’t guarantee the return of 19 free agents nor OC Kellen Moore and DC Dan Quinn.
Sam Farmer breaks down the matchups and predicts winners for the first six NFL playoff games during wild-card weekend.
Some of the biggest names in pro sports ― including Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow — are spending $5 million or more buying U.S. farms.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban had the Crimson Tide in a different spot than many in the final poll.
The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings play on Sunday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
Last year, the Dolphins were ready to move on from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and to welcome quarterback Tom Brady (along with coach Sean Payton). It ultimately fell apart, thanks in large part to the filing of a landmark race discrimination lawsuit by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores on the very same day Brady announced his [more]
Detroit Lions hold 2 picks in the top 18 of the 2023 NFL draft, while division rival Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick
Sam Williams has been instructed to turn himself in after a December car crash. Also, Leighton Vander Esch is seeing everything right now. | From @ToddBrock24f7
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Wild Card weekend including Dallas vs Tampa Bay, New York vs Minnesota, and Baltimore vs Cleveland
Florida hoped it had secured its quarterback of the future when Jaden Rashada signed a letter of intent. But an NIL snag might change things.