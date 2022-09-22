NFL Way To Play Recipient for Week 2: Packers CB Eric Stokes tackle on St. Brown
NFL Way To Play Recipient for Week 2, Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes tackle on St. Brown.
NFL Way To Play Recipient for Week 2, Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes tackle on St. Brown.
The nicest thing Jalen Hurts could say about his time with Carson Wentz doesn't speak well about Wentz.
Ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Ravens matchup, Lamar Jackson shared a funny memory of his pre-draft meeting with Bill Belichick.
Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is worried for Trey Lance's future with the 49ers after his season-ending ankle injury.
‘Not just good looking, I can throw it baby’
Steve 'Mongo' McMichael recently received visits from his teammates of the 1985 Chicago Bears and Ric Flair.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) Chicago quarterback Justin Fields took time Wednesday to clarify comments he made following the Bears' loss to the Green Bay Packers, saying he did not mean to come off as dismissive of his team's fans. Fields drew some criticism on social media for his rather innocuous response to a postgame question. ''It hurts more in the locker room than the Bears fans,'' he said.
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.
Tom Brady played the Green Bay Packers seven times during his future Hall of Fame career. Here's a breakdown of each.
Former New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich joins Phil Perry on a new Next Pats Podcast to discuss whether Mac Jones is the future of the franchise.
The Cowboys expect Dak Prescott back sooner than later, but for now, the Cowboys have only two healthy quarterbacks. Cooper Rush is on the 53-player roster and Will Grier on the practice squad. Three quarterbacks were among the seven players the Cowboys worked out Tuesday. Case Cookus, J’Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett were at The [more]
Unexpected results occur every college football weekend. Our staff is here to make their bold predictions and Top 25 game picks for Week 4.
The quarterback’s performances with Denver should improve as he settles in. But his game is not aging well and he needs to adapt
It's tough to expect points in this one.
Patriots traded tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's why it made sense for New England.
Week 4 college football expert picks and predictions highlighted by Florida at Tennessee, Wisconsin at Ohio State, and Arkansas at Texas A&M
Which matchups can we take advantage of this week when setting our lineups? Let’s take a look at five of the best for Week 3.
With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron. [more]
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 3 game on Thursday, September 22
In 1997, Steve Spurrier delivered one of the great sports quotes of all time. Here is the story behind 'you can't spell Citrus without U-T.'