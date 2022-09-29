NFL Way To Play Recipient for Week 3: S Talanoa Hufanga tackle on RB Gordon
NFL Way To Play Recipient for Week 3 is San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga tackle on Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon.
In order to contain Chicago Bears RBs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert on Sunday, the New York Giants need to play better team defense.
Chris Jones was penalized for something he said to the Colts’ Matt Ryan. What did he say? One clue may be in what Jones said three years ago to the quarterback he’ll face Sunday.
More details inevitably are emerging regarding whatever Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said to Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to draw a flag that extended a drive that otherwise would have been ending with a punt. Per a league source, the post-game report from referee Shawn Smith said that Jones used “disturbing language,” and that there [more]
The ManningCast is so good because it’s just a couple of guys who know a thing or two about football talking about football. It’s loose, it’s unscripted, it’s fun. And it sometimes includes poking a little harmless fun at a team, a player, a coach, whoever. Eli Manning did that on Monday night, regarding the [more]
Following Sundays win over the Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers said he saw something on the Jumbotron and passed the information along to Matt LaFleur. Now, hes changing his tune.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 4. The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles will remain undefeated.
The 33rd quarterback to start for the Browns since 1999 shows poise and professionalism their faithful followers didn't recognize
The Detroit Lions' top three wide receivers all missed, or were limited in, practice on Wednesday. Here's who might step up Sunday against Seattle.
Considering teams play just six or seven home games a year, it might seem bizarre for college football to struggle with fan engagement. But it's a real thing.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 4 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals.
Police have not said whether speeding was involved when Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was in a single-car accident this week. But Garrett reportedly has a history of unsafe driving. Although police are still investigating the cause of this week’s crash, in which Garrett flipped his Porsche, WKYC reports that Garrett has at least six [more]
The year is 2022 and Mickey Mouse is out here catching strays.
Everything you need to know to watch the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.
A divorce between Golladay and the Giants seems likely, but it might be difficult. Who could make it happen?
Cooper Rush’s unlikely rise as Cowboys QB has allowed him to be mentioned in history with Hall of Famers Roger Staubach and Kurt Warner as well as the unknown Virgil Carter.
The Bills had a long list of injured players Wednesday as they begin to get ready to play Baltimore.
The Dolphins are coming off a huge win against the Bills.
Former 49ers tight end Brent Jones ripped Jimmy Garoppolo's poor play and composure in the 49ers' ugly loss to the Denver Broncos.
Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don explain why Jamaal Willams, Khalil Herbert, Amari Cooper and Chris Olave will be good flex decisions this week.
Former Philadelphia Eagles wideout Jalen Reagor is one of the players on the NFL's All-Frustrated Team through the first three weeks of the season.