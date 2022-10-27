NFL Way To Play Recipient for Week 7: S Minkah Fitzpatrick's tackle on RB Raheem Mostert
NFL Way To Play Recipient for Week 7 is Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick's tackle on Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. By Adam Hermann
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t happy his team fell for the Chiefs’ trick.
Emma Raducanu's former coach, Dmitry Tursunov, has described "red flags" in her camp which pushed him to end their partnership.
Bailey Zappe appears to have a very different philosophy than Mac Jones when it comes to executing Matt Patricia's plays in the Patriots' offense.
Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein discuss the final days before the NFL trade deadline, the QB controversy in New England, the Colts benching Matt Ryan and more.
The trade winds have already been blustery as next Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 8. The 49ers will beat the Rams, and the Eagles will remain undefeated.
My all-time favorite sound bite from any coach or player came six years ago next month, when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers dismissed an opinion of mine, calling me out by name and saying “don’t waste your time reading crap like that.” (I should have sent Aaron a free copy of Playmakers.) The issue came up [more]
The NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 1, and USA TODAY Sports will keep you up to date with the news on all the top trades.
The Sofi Stadium turf is in the crosshairs after a spate of injuries during Sunday's Chargers-Seahawks game.
Here's the national media reaction to the Philadelphia Eagles acquiring pass rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick
The Bears became the latest team to fill the Eagles' war chest. In time, Ryan Poles should hope to find himself on the other side of that equation. If he follows Howie Roseman's blueprint, he just might.
The Chiefs re-loaded with a 10-player rookie class. How’s it working? Results may vary.
While Kareem Hunt's playing time hasn't decreased recently, his touches have, opening the door to more trade rumors involving the Browns running back.
Brian Daboll has overseen plenty of narrow wins, which is often a sign of luck rather than skill. But his team are doing plenty of things right
Jimbo Fisher may see Lane Kiffin as a "clown act," but I see an Ole Miss coach cleverly using flattery to needle the Aggies coach.
With Josh Allen passing the ball as well as he has, the Bills haven't needed to run the ball, but there will come a time when they'll need to be better.
Things are not improving at Texas A&M.
Dispatch and Pennsylvania sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes-Nittany Lions game, and what the final score will be.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 8 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles.