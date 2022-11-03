NFL Way To Play Recipient for Week 8: LB Von Miller's block shedding on Packers OT
NFL Way To Play Recipient for Week 8: Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller's block shedding on Green Bay Packers offensive tackle.
NFL Way To Play Recipient for Week 8: Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller's block shedding on Green Bay Packers offensive tackle.
The Falcons got running back Cordarrelle Patterson back on the practice field Wednesday after missing four games with a knee injury and he said he’s feeling about “90 percent” back to full speed heading into the weekend. We’ll see if that’s enough for the Falcons to add him to the active roster to face the [more]
Free Press sports writer Chris Solari was among those in the Michigan Stadium tunnel when the violence between Michigan and Michigan State occurred.
Chase Claypool was a rising NFL star after his superb 2020 rookie season. From there his production dropped, however.
The Cowboys are wearing throwback helmets for Thanksgiving, as we've known for a few months.
It didn’t take Bills running back Nyheim Hines long to impress his new teammates. Hines practiced with the Bills for the first time yesterday after arriving in a trade with the Colts, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he and wide receiver Stefon Diggs were both immediately taken aback by Hines’ speed. “One play, me [more]
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 9. The Bills will beat the Jets and the Eagles will improve to 8-0.
This is the type of leadership teams need from the star QB.
Ray Guy set the standard for the punter position in the NFL.
With Charles Robinson on the IR, Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein host today's podcast episode where they run through all of the major transactions from Tuesday's trade deadline...and a few that didn't.
The Bears were able to acquire receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their original second-round pick in 2023. But Pittsburgh apparently had another offer on the table. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers offered their second-round pick in 2023 for Claypool. But Pittsburgh believed Chicago’s second-rounder would [more]
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 10 highlighted by Tennessee at Georgia, Clemson at Notre Dame, and Alabama at LSU
Here are the five biggest deals that happened and the five biggest transactions that fell through at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
The career of 32-year-old Oklahoma State football punter Tom Hutton has come to an end. Find out why.
Joel Klatt was not happy with the number of SEC teams in the top 10.
Tua Tagovailoa spoke in dismay about the differences between playing on Soldier Field's grass versus other stadiums.
Brandon Beane said the trades for Nyheim Hines and Dean Marlowe came right down to the final minutes of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.
Here's how many pick Ryan Poles has for the 2023 NFL draft after trading for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool.
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some Packers breaking news to discuss on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday regarding the NFL trade deadline. That didn't happen.
It's easy to suggest Jeff Bezos will buy the Commanders, but there are hurdles too. Plenty of other billionaires could want the team.
Lane Kiffin says he's "extremely happy" at Ole Miss. That doesn't mean Auburn won't shoot its shot. But what if AU needs to look elsewhere?