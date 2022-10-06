NFL Way To Play Recipient for Week 4: DB Deommodore Lenoir's sack on QB Stafford
NFL Way To Play Recipient for Week 4 is San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir's sack on Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
The Packers won’t be flying to London for Sunday’s game against the Giants until this evening, but if Aaron Rodgers had his way, they would have had a little more time there. Rodgers said he understands why coach Matt LaFleur thought the team would be better off doing most of its preparation in Green Bay, [more]
The New York Giants are reuniting with 2015 second-round pick Landon Collins after he spent three seasons in Washington.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 5 of the season including the Giants at Green Bay, Dallas at the Rams, and Las Vegas at Kansas City
The former Chiefs quarterback knew how to cheat the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Nick Bosa says his philosophy is to "just keep going' after plays on which the 49ers' edge rusher believes he gets held.
Wagner said Wednesday he was aware of the report, but "you've just gotta do what you gotta do."
In an interview with KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac", Nick Bosa explained why he's keeping the trash talk to a minimum.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 6 highlighted by Tennessee at LSU, Utah at UCLA, and TCU at Kansas
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 5. The Eagles will remain undefeated while the Rams will beat the Cowboys.
For Dusty Baker, there is zero debate regarding who the true home run king is.
There was a lot of talk heading into this season about how much the development of the Packers’ young wide receivers will factor into the team’s success this season and that development will impact the team in 2023 as well. Rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs each caught touchdowns in last Sunday’s win over the [more]
PITTSBURGH (AP) There was something about Kenny Pickett. Tim Salem could see what other college recruiters more consumed by Pickett's relative lack of size during the early portion of his high school career could not. The University of Pittsburgh tight ends coach kept tabs on the quarterback who seemed to think he was a linebacker, waiting for Pickett's physical attributes to catch up to the things you can't teach.
A protester who ran onto the field during the San Francisco 49ers' Monday night home game against the Rams has filed a police report after being subdued by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner. Santa Clara Police Department Lt. Cuong Phan confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that the department has an active investigation of the incident, which meant he could provide few other details.
Micah Parsons was only Cowboys player to see Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season. Dak Prescott was trying to get into the stadium. Michael Gallup was in the bathroom.
Looking for a leg up on the fantasy competition in Week 5? Consider taking advantage of these five key matchups.
The Denver Broncos will take on the Indianapolis Colts in Thursday Night Football on Denver7. What are the keys to success tonight?
Grading Trevon Diggs and comparing Micah Parsons to a legend. Plus, Michael Gallup missed history due to a poorly-timed bathroom break. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players that are facing tough matchups in Week 5 and who may force you to make some hard choices for your lineup. (Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)
Several key Eagles are on their injury report as preparations for Arizona began on Wednesday. By Dave Zangaro