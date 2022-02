Blue and Gold

Former Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan had a pretty good week in Las Vegas, and he didn't even have to gamble. On Wednesday, Coan was given the Pat Tillman Award from the East-West Shrine Bowl, an honor presented to a player for his character, intelligence, sportsmanship and service. Coan, the starting quarterback for the West, capped the productive week with the first touchdown of Thursday night's Shrine Bowl in Allegiant Stadium.