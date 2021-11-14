Report: Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick not expected to return from hip injury this season

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick injured his hip in Week 1, and that's almost certainly the only game he'll appear in this season. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 17-year NFL veteran is still healing and receiving treatment on his hip subluxation, and isn't expected to return before the end of the year.

While the 39-year-old Fitzpatrick is progressing, the rate of healing is reportedly not fast enough for him to be ready to play by the time the season ends. In fact, Fitzpatrick's hip has only recently been showing progress. Via Rapoport:

Originally when Fitzpatrick suffered the injury, the belief was treating it non-surgically would put him on the field in about eight weeks.

But when it came time for the second MRI, it was "alarming" as one source described it. There was no improvement and he was still in pain. At that point, Fitzpatrick went back on crutches.

Only this last MRI showed improvement, though doctors know he's not close to returning because he is still in pain.

Fitzpatrick's hip and groin are reportedly still swelling and painful. He's unable to start any rehab until the swelling is gone and he's no longer in pain.

Taylor Heinicke replaced Fitzpatrick in Week 1, and has started every game since. Washington is 2-6 this season, and will be facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10.