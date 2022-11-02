Washington D.C. police arrest suspect in shooting of Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.

One of two suspects allegedly involved in the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. has been arrested, the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Wednesday.

At a news conference, chief Robert J. Contee said that a 17-year-old male was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault with intent to rob while armed.

Contee also said that calls to the community tip line helped police make an arrest.

The MPD released surveillance camera footage of the robbery. The case is still under investigation, and police are still looking for an additional suspect.

MPD announces an arrest in an Assault With Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on 8/28/22, in the 1000 blk of H St, NE.



Thanks for all who assisted in making DC safer with this arrest!



Release: https://t.co/7ubF5D6xWD



— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 2, 2022

Robinson, a rookie taken in the third round in the 2022 draft, was shot in the leg on Aug. 28 when two people tried to rob him while he was getting something to eat in D.C.'s H Street Corridor. He managed to fight one of them off, but the other shot him twice in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and had surgery the next day.

That all happened before Robinson had taken a single snap in the NFL. Two weeks later, he was out on the practice field doing drills. And somehow, just 42 days after being shot, he made his NFL debut in Week 5. Then on "Thursday Night Football" four days later, he scored his first career touchdown.

It was an incredible comeback, especially considering Robinson initially wasn't sure if he'd ever play football again.

“That was probably the lowest point I’ve ever been in my life,” Robinson said on Oct. 5 when he spoke to reporters for the first time since the shooting.

He jumped into rehab as soon as he possibly could, fueled by knowing what he almost lost.

"My passion for this game runs so deep,” he said. “I never thought I’d be in a situation where I had to question or be questioned about if I could return to playing football.

“Once the doctors told me I’d be able to play ball again, my mind automatically clicked into what I needed to do to get myself back on the football field.”