NFL wants new CBA by September 1

The successful negotiation of any complicated transaction requires mutual agreement as to the deadline for getting a deal done. When it comes to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, one side has a clear timetable in mind for getting things resolved.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL genuinely wants an agreement by September 1.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The league targets September 1 because the league doesn’t want the CBA negotiations looming over the multi-month 100th season celebration, with Sunday Splash! reports regarding every push and pull in the negotiations pushing and pulling focus away from football.

The NFL also wants to take the promise of long-term labor peace and parlay that into new TV deals, from Sunday Ticket (satellite and streaming, which expires after 2019), Monday Night Football (which expires after 2021), and the rest of the broadcast packages (which expire after 2022).

While the union has a shared interest in striking it rich(er) from a television standpoint, the players don’t care if a new deal isn’t done before September 1. Thus, if the NFL truly wants it by then, the NFL may have to give more (and/or get less) at the bargaining table.