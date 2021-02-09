NFL waiver wire resumes with Bengals in premium spot

The Cincinnati Bengals could again be active on the waiver wire soon.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the waiver wire resumed this week and will again follow the draft order, meaning the Jacksonville Jaguars hold this year’s top spot after the Bengals did so this time last year.

But those Bengals aren’t far behind at fifth. Over the course of the last year, the wire was a notable source of talent acquisition for the Bengals with names like Austin Calitro, Samaje Perine and even Takkarist McKinley.

Those moves had varying results, of course, but only a few spots removed from last year’s standing in waiver order, the Bengals figure to be plenty active again.

The current waiver order runs through Week 3 of the regular season. The offseason’s key upcoming dates are important for the Bengals, to say the least.

List