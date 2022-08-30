What’s the NFL waiver wire order heading into the 2022 season?
We’re just days away from kicking off the 2022 NFL regular season, which means all 32 teams are finalizing their initial 53-man rosters.
Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET was the deadline for teams to trim down their rosters from 80 players to 53, with most of them having to pass through the waiver process before becoming free agents.
Here’s a look at this year’s waiver order for every team:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. Detroit Lions
3. Houston Texans
4. New York Jets
5. New York Giants
6. Carolina Panthers
7. Chicago Bears
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Denver Broncos
10. Seattle Seahawks
11. Washington Commanders
12. Minnesota Vikings
13. Cleveland Browns
14. Baltimore Ravens
15. Miami Dolphins
16. Indianapolis Colts
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. New Orleans Saints
19. Philadelphia Eagles
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. New England Patriots
22. Las Vegas Raiders
23. Arizona Cardinals
24. Dallas Cowboys
25. Buffalo Bills
26. Tennessee Titans
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28. Green Bay Packers
29. San Francisco 49ers
30. Kansas City Chiefs
31. Cincinnati Bengals
32. Los Angeles Rams
