What’s the NFL waiver wire order heading into the 2022 season?

We’re just days away from kicking off the 2022 NFL regular season, which means all 32 teams are finalizing their initial 53-man rosters.

Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET was the deadline for teams to trim down their rosters from 80 players to 53, with most of them having to pass through the waiver process before becoming free agents.

Here’s a look at this year’s waiver order for every team:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6. Carolina Panthers

7. Chicago Bears

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Denver Broncos

10. Seattle Seahawks

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Cleveland Browns

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Miami Dolphins

16. Indianapolis Colts

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. New Orleans Saints

19. Philadelphia Eagles

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Las Vegas Raiders

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. San Francisco 49ers

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Los Angeles Rams

