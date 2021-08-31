NFL waiver wire order has Bengals in great spot after 53-man cuts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Roling
·1 min read
NFL waiver wire order has Bengals in great spot after 53-man cuts
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Cincinnati Bengals made 20-plus moves to comply with the NFL’s 53-man deadline on Tuesday.

But roster additions and shuffling seem like an inevitability of the next few days, if not weeks.

This is especially the case with the waiver wire going live in the wake of the leaguewide cut down. Once the wire opens, the Bengals will have until Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. ET to make any additions to the 53 roster and other transactions that will clear a spot.

With the waiver order still based on the draft order the Bengals still sit in a premium spot to get first dibs on any player passing through waivers:

  1. Jaguars

  2. Jets

  3. Texans

  4. Falcons

  5. Bengals

  6. Eagles

  7. Lions

  8. Panthers

  9. Broncos

  10. Cowboys

  11. Giants

  12. 49ers

  13. Chargers

  14. Vikings

  15. Patriots

  16. Cardinals

  17. 17) Raiders

  18. Dolphins

  19. Washington

  20. Bears

  21. Colts

  22. Titans

  23. Seahawks

  24. Steelers

  25. Rams

  26. Browns

  27. Ravens

  28. Saints

  29. Packers

  30. Bills

  31. Chiefs

  32. Bucs

List

Bengals roster cuts: Tracking the path to 53 players

Recommended Stories