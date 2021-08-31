NFL waiver wire order has Bengals in great spot after 53-man cuts

The Cincinnati Bengals made 20-plus moves to comply with the NFL’s 53-man deadline on Tuesday.

But roster additions and shuffling seem like an inevitability of the next few days, if not weeks.

This is especially the case with the waiver wire going live in the wake of the leaguewide cut down. Once the wire opens, the Bengals will have until Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. ET to make any additions to the 53 roster and other transactions that will clear a spot.

With the waiver order still based on the draft order the Bengals still sit in a premium spot to get first dibs on any player passing through waivers:

Jaguars Jets Texans Falcons Bengals Eagles Lions Panthers Broncos Cowboys Giants 49ers Chargers Vikings Patriots Cardinals 17) Raiders Dolphins Washington Bears Colts Titans Seahawks Steelers Rams Browns Ravens Saints Packers Bills Chiefs Bucs

