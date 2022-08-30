NFL Waiver order: Browns just in front of Ravens, just behind Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

Jared Mueller
·1 min read
With all of the NFL’s 53-man rosters now set, a large number of players have hit the league’s waiver wire. Unlike veterans with four or more years of experience who can choose their next destinations, these young players have to wait out the waiver process before knowing where they might end up.

Early in the season, the waiver order is set based on the previous year’s records. Unlike some fantasy football leagues, the NFL’s waiver system allows teams to claim as many players as they want with the highest priority team getting any player they claim.

That tends to lead to a chain reaction. If the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the highest waiver priority, claim four players they then must release/waive four other players.

The Cleveland Browns have the 13th waiver priority but sit in an interesting spot. Just ahead of them is the Minnesota Vikings run by Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the former Browns executive. It is fair to say the two teams may have a similar interest in players.

Cleveland sits just ahead of the Baltimore Ravens. If the two teams place a waiver claim on the same player, the Browns will win the claim over the Ravens.

The full order for waivers is here:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars

  2. Detroit Lions

  3. Houston Texans

  4. New York Jets

  5. New York Giants

  6. Carolina Panthers

  7. Chicago Bears

  8. Atlanta Falcons

  9. Denver Broncos

  10. Seattle Seahawks

  11. Washington Commanders

  12. Minnesota Vikings

  13. Cleveland Browns

  14. Baltimore Ravens

  15. Miami Dolphins

  16. Indianapolis Colts

  17. Los Angeles Chargers

  18. New Orleans Saints

  19. Philadelphia Eagles

  20. Pittsburgh Steelers

  21. New England Patriots

  22. Las Vegas Raiders

  23. Arizona Cardinals

  24. Dallas Cowboys

  25. Buffalo Bills

  26. Tennessee Titans

  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  28. Green Bay Packers

  29. San Francisco 49ers

  30. Kansas City Chiefs

  31. Cincinnati Bengals

  32. Los Angeles Rams

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire

