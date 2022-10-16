NFL VP Troy Vincent expresses 'support' for referees' controversial roughing the passer penalties

After a pair of controversial roughing the passer penalties last week spurred calls for the NFL to revamp its rules, a league executive on Sunday backed the referees' decisions.

However, executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent declined to say whether the calls by referees Jerome Boger and Carl Cheffers were correct.

"We support those calls," Vincent said during an appearance on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown. "Why? Because in Article 11 [of the rulebook], this is the one rule – and we have a ton of rules – where the judgment you give the referee, that white hat, is the latitude to call that play in real time. If that's what both Carl and Jerome in those two particular games, if that's what they saw, the rule allows us to say yes to support it."

NFL Executive VP Troy Vincent joined Sunday NFL Countdown to discuss the recent controversy surrounding roughing the passer calls: pic.twitter.com/pmV725VmK8 — ESPN (@espn) October 16, 2022

ACTION NEEDED: Roughing the passer penalties put NFL's integrity on the line

DRIVING THE DISCUSSION: NFL commands attention, for even minor reasons

Last Sunday, Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett was flagged for his mild takedown of Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. And then on Monday night, Kansas City Chiefs lineman Chris Jones was penalized for falling on top of the Raiders' Derek Carr after ripping the ball from Carr's hands.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

“Sometimes there’s a point where you got to let guys play," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game, "and we just got to find where that happy medium is.”

Neither Jarrett nor Jones were fined for their hits.

"They're judgment calls," Vincent explained.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL's Troy Vincent says rulebook supports refs' roughing calls