NFL will vote on allowing Thursday Night Football games to be flexed

Tired of some terrible late-season primetime matchups on Thursday Night Football? The NFL just might be, too.

At the upcoming NFL owners’ meetings, the league will vote on a proposal to allow Thursday night games to be flexed for better matchups. The league already does this for primetime games on Sunday and Monday night (new this season), but Thursday’s games have provided more logistical challenges for flexing out of unappealing games scheduled over six months in advance.

From the Sports Business Journal,

Specifically, the measure awaiting owners would permit the league to:

Shift Sunday afternoon games to Thursday nights in weeks 14-17, with 15 days’ notice.

Schedule teams for Thursday games after a previous Sunday game twice in the same season, up from the current limit of once.

It will not impact the Lions’ traditional home date on Thanksgiving. Voting on the proposal comes next week.

