Vikings honor ESPN Falcons reporter Vaughn McClure ahead of Week 6 matchup

Vaughn McClure, ESPN’s Atlanta Falcons reporter, would have likely been at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday for the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

McClure, 48, died earlier this week at his home in Atlanta. The Vikings honored him by leaving a seat open for him in the press box. Courtney Cronin, ESPN’s Vikings reporter, shared the photo on Twitter.

Thank you, @Vikings, for honoring our guy. What a nice tribute. pic.twitter.com/mlfbYN5uwQ — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 18, 2020

“McClure, who covered the Atlanta Falcons for ESPN, will be missed by all who know him and had the opportunity to share in his passions,” the team wrote on a stand with his photo on it.

McClure joined ESPN in 2013 and covered the Falcons during their Super Bowl run in the 2016 season, according to the company. The Falcons released a statement on McClure from team president Rich McKay as did the Chicago Bears, whom he previously covered for the Chicago Tribune from 2009-2013.

Colleagues posted remembrances on social media this week. Cronin shared a photo of warm-ups at the stadium earlier Sunday on Twitter with “For Vaughn” and a red heart.

A cause of death was not reported.

The Vikings organization honored ESPN reporter Vaughn McClure, who died this week. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports: