NFL viewership up 2 percent in Week 14

The NFL saw a slight increase in television viewership last week.

Despite a low-scoring and low-rated Monday Night Football game on ESPN, the rest of the networks that show the NFL had strong ratings in Week 14.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On CBS, the Sunday afternoon window was up 20 percent from Week 14 of 2017. On NBC, Rams-Bears on Sunday night was up 13 percent. On FOX, the early Sunday afternoon game was down 2 percent, but the late game was up 6 percent. Thursday Night Football was up 1 percent on NFL Network and FOX.

On average, viewership was up 2 percent compared to Week 14 of the 2017 season.

Overall, the ratings were more or less consistent with what they’ve been all season: Slightly up from 2017. After two years of ratings declines, the NFL, with three weeks left in this season, is reversing that trend.