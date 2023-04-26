NFL veterans who could be traded during draft: Could top talent be on the move?

The signature trade of NFL draft week has almost certainly already gone down, the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers finally agreeing Monday to the terms of a package – one that will necessitate the swap of several picks – sending four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to Gotham.

But many, many more deals are sure to follow, some likely to be of the high-profile variety with established veterans providing the most freight.

Here are 12 players to monitor over the next few days, history suggesting a Pro Bowler or two could even be on the move even well after Round 1 is complete:

The five-time Pro Bowler wants out of the desert given his deal has run out of guaranteed money and has fallen down the positional wage scale – not to mention the likelihood the Cards will be a bad team in 2023. There's probably no safety near Baker's caliber in this draft, yet it's also not a spot that teams would be eager to plow draft capital and a new contract into. If he moves, expect him to fetch something along the lines of Day 2 compensation.

His guarantees ($2 million this year) are in decline while his age (28 in August) and base salary ($10.4 million in 2023) are on the rise. Despite being a Pro Bowler the past four seasons, averaging more than 1,600 yards from scrimmage during that time, Cook also tends to get beaten up and seems a likely candidate for release if he isn't traded – particularly in light of Alexander Mattison's return. The rest of the league could wait for Cook's fate to play out ... though it might not take much to bring him aboard, which could be enticing for a contender with the money and willingness to take on his contract (currently $37 million owed over the next three seasons), if in some altered form.

New York Jets WR Corey Davis

He's no better than NYJ WR3 heading into the final year of his deal – and that's only if newly signed Mecole Hardman's pelvis needs further time to heal. And given the $10.5 million salary the Jets would save by cutting Davis, his lack of production the past two seasons and fact he doesn't play special teams, unlikely to be a huge market for him minus a significant pay cut. (And notable he wasn't shipped to the receiver-needy Packers in the Rodgers transaction.) But maybe someone intrigued with the notion of adding a 6-3, 209-pounder with speed will throw New York a late pick if Davis is willing to sacrifice a chunk of his money.

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler

A versatile back who has scored a league-best 38 touchdowns over the past two seasons is a bargain at $6.3 million in 2023 and is keenly aware of it. So are the Bolts, who pick 21st in Round 1, and it seems unlikely they'd part with Ekeler without first securing a replacement the caliber of Texas RB Bijan Robinson or, at the very least, Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs, whose abilities as a runner and receiver mirror Ekeler's. A successful suitor would surely have to extend Ekeler's contract and part with a Day 2 pick, but it could be worth the price for a 27-year-old who doesn't have the number of hard miles on his body as other NFL lead backs.

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry

He's due $10.5 million in the final year of his contract with a team that doesn't have an especially rosy outlook. And while Henry might not be a fit for every offense, he is a workhorse – leading the league in carries three of the past four seasons – and added a career-best 33 receptions in 2022. It would make sense for the rebooting Titans to get whatever they can for Henry while allowing the 29-year-old to play for a contender as his career likely starts winding down.

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 27, 2022.

Soon to be 31, he may no longer be a No. 1 receiver. And though his guarantees have been exhausted, another issue with Hopkins is the more than $34 million he's owed in base salary over the next two seasons. The Cards might get more in terms of draft capital the more of that money they're potentially willing to eat in a swap. But make no mistake, Hopkins is still capable of elevating an offense – especially if he were to land in a WR2 role where he could regularly exploit single coverage.

If no one's apparently made a run at the franchise-tagged 2019 MVP yet, why now? Well, the draft can change the perspective of your team, and perhaps it alters how a given club views its quarterback room once the dust settles. And the Ravens could engage in trade talks involving Jackson outside the framework of a match-or-decline offer sheet if he's willing to sign the tag. It's probably a remote possibility, but who foresaw Rodgers in New York a year ago?

Broncos WRs Jerry Jeudy (10) and Courtland Sutton have been teammates since 2020.

GM George Paton and new HC Sean Payton maintain neither receiver is on the block, though both were part of the collateral damage of QB Russell Wilson's train wreck inaugural season in the Mile High City. But plenty to consider here. The Broncos don't own a first- or second-round pick this year nor a Round 2 selection in 2024. Jeudy is the more explosive player but is also in line for an extension, which could limit what another team would surrender for him. Conversely, Sutton is a power forward but brings the benefit of contractual control through 2025. Either way, rhetoric aside, reasonable chance the Broncos would part with one in order to facilitate Payton's plans for his new squad.

San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance

His value appears fairly depressed given last year's season-ending injury and the lack of quality tape Lance has produced at the NFL level. And as QB Brock Purdy rehabs his surgically repaired elbow, probably not the right time for the Niners to deal Lance for pennies on the dollar ... really, two dollars given the ransom GM John Lynch and HC Kyle Shanahan surrendered two years ago to get into position for the North Dakota State product. (And Lynch indicated this week that Lance is likely staying put.) However Sam Darnold is here now. And though the 49ers could wait until summer, when another team potentially suffers a quarterbacking catastrophe, given Lance's inexperience, his value from now to September could remain fairly flat. Yet just maybe even a team like the Houston Texans, who now employ former SF DC DeMeco Ryans, might be willing to offer just a bit more pending their quarterback outlook a few days hence.

He wants to be moved even if GM Jason Licht and HC Todd Bowles don't sound prepared to acquiesce. White's game has holes, but he makes more splash plays than most off-ball linebackers. He's also owed nearly $12 million in the final year of his contract, factors that would make it challenging for the Bucs to offload him for premium value.

Cincinnati Bengals OT Jonah Williams

He's unhappy at being displaced from his left tackle post after Cincy signed Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency. And while the AFC North champs would like Williams to play right tackle while La'El Collins recovers from knee surgery, they might be wise to move Williams as he enters his walk year given the prospect a team that could use an established left tackle misses out on what could be a limited run of them atop this draft.

