NFL veteran defensive tackle Gerald McCoy announces retirement after 11 seasons

Veteran defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has announced his retirement.

McCoy took to social media to and released a highlight reel with a simple "Thank You" caption. He retires after 11 NFL seasons and six Pro Bowl appearances.

McCoy began his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being selected third overall in the 2010 NFL draft out of Texas A&M. He spent nine seasons with the Buccaneers and recorded 297 tackles and 54.5 sacks.

McCoy averaged at least five sacks from 2012-19. He became a first-team All-Pro in 2013 after registering 9.5 sacks and 21 quarterback hits.

RANKINGS: Where does Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud rank among top 50 NFL draft prospects?

NEVER MISS A SNAP!: Sign up to get the latest NFL news and stories sent to your inbox

McCoy remained with the Buccaneers until 2018. He later played with the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.

Injuries hindered McCoy's time with both the Cowboys and Raiders. He ruptured his right quadriceps in 2020, sustained a knee injury in 2021, and he didn’t play last season.

McCoy finishes his career with 334 tackles, 24 pass deflections five forced fumbles and 59.5 sacks.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gerald McCoy, ex-Buccaneers defensive star, retires after 11 seasons