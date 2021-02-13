NFL veteran Chris Hogan going back to lacrosse

During his career as an NFL wide receiver, fans watching games on TV were often reminded that Chris Hogan had been a lacrosse player — not a football player — at Penn State. Now Hogan is becoming a lacrosse player again.

Hogan has declared for the Premier Lacrosse League draft, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The decision to play lacrosse again may be a result of a realization that at age 33, he’s out of NFL chances. Last year he played for the Jets until a sprained ankle in October. He was waived from injured reserve in December and has been a free agent since.

After finishing his lacrosse career at Penn State, Hogan played one season of football at Monmouth in New Jersey and did well enough to sign with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2011. He then spent time with the Giants and Dolphins before breaking out with the Bills in 2012. He signed with the Patriots in 2016 and won two Super Bowl rings before finishing his career with the Panthers in 2019 and the Jets in 2020.

