NFL: UWF wide receiver KJ Franklin joins group of Argos to declare for 2024 draft

A deep wide receiver room from the University of West Florida football team now has three of its personnel that have declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

K.J. Franklin, who transferred to UWF this past season from Nicholls State, announced his intent to enter the draft on X – formerly known as Twitter – on Thursday.

In his post, Franklin noted the “opportunity to showcase (his) talents” with both the Argos and the Colonels.

“The bonds I’ve created with my teammates won’t ever be forgotten,” Franklin said, “and I am grateful for that.”

Franklin, as a graduate transfer, joined an already stocked wide receiver room, like by coach Ron Dickerson Jr., that featured returner Caden Leggett, as well as transfer John Jiles. In 10 games in 2023, Franklin recorded 20 receptions for 213 yards posting two touchdowns – once at North Greenville University and once against Shorter University.

He had a season-high 47 yards in the Argos’ season-opener against Kentucky Wesleyan.

Franklin was also featured on a couple run plays, recording 15 yards rushing on two attempts – 10 yards against West Georgia and 5 yards at Mississippi College.

While at Nicholls State, across four seasons, Franklin played in 43 games and totaled 1,685 yards receiving with 10 touchdowns – including a breakout junior season with 636 yards and six touchdowns. Franklin was also highlighted on ESPN’s “You Got Mossed” segment in 2021 when Franklin made an incredible diving catch against McNeese State.

Franklin joins a handful of other UWF players that have declared for the NFL Draft. Quarterback Peewee Jarrett started the chain in early December, followed by defensive lineman John McMullen, fellow wide receivers Leggett and Jiles, and running back Jalen Bussey.

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: UWF's KJ Franklin declares for 2024 NFL Draft joining five other Argos