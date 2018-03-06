NFL ups salary cap by $10 million to $177.2 million for 2018

NEW YORK (AP) -- The NFL's salary cap will be $177.2 million, more than $10 million above last season.

Teams must be below that figure when the league season begins on March 14.

While the cap went up from $167 million, it did not surge the way it did the previous year, increasing by nearly $12 million.

Under the current labor agreement reached in 2011, the cap steadily has gone up from $120 million that year to $120.6 million, then to $123 million, then to $133 million in 2014. It was $143.28 million in 2015.

The larger increases resulted in great part from the league's broadcast contract revenues.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and https://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL