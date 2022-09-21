NFL upholds suspension for Bucs WR Mike Evans, who will miss Week 3 vs. Packers

The NFL upheld the one-game suspension for Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, who will miss Sunday’s visit from the Green Bay Packers.

Evans, a four-time Pro Bowler, produced eight catches for a team-high 132 yards and one touchdown during the first two games of the 2022 season.

The NFL suspended Evans for his participation in an on-field fight involving Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore during a win in New Orleans in Week 2.

Not having Evans available is a big blow for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, who are already dealing with injuries to Julio Jones and Chris Godwin at the wide receiver position. If all three don’t play, the Bucs would be down to Breshad Perriman, Scotty Miller, Russell Gage and Jaelon Darden at receiver, although the team did add veteran slot receiver Cole Beasley to the practice squad this week.

A physically dominant receiver at 6-5 and 232 pounds, Evans has caught 27 touchdown passes for the Bucs over the last two seasons. He also has eight straight seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards since entering the NFL as a first-round pick in 2014.

Evans caught a touchdown pass from Brady during the Bucs’ win over the Packers during the 2020 NFC title game.

The Packers and Bucs kick off at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday afternoon. FOX will broadcast the contest.

