NFL upholds Bears WR Javon Wims’ 2-game suspension

In what will come as a surprise to no one, the NFL has upheld its two-game suspension of Chicago Bears receiver Javon Wims following his behavior in last Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Wims grabbed headlines — in all the wrong ways — when he threw two punches at Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson’s helmet during the third quarter of last Sunday’s game. The Bears offense was penalized 15 yards and Wims was ejected from the game.

NFL upheld the two-game suspension of Bears WR Javon Wims, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020





“One of Javon’s strengths is his character, who he is as a person,” head coach Matt Nagy said after the game. “He’s since apologized, but that’s not … You don’t have that. There’s no part of that in this game. … That’s not how we roll here.”

While Gardner-Johnson is certainly no saint in this matter — he reportedly grabbed Wim’s mouthpiece and Wims said he spit on him — Wims was way out of line in behaving that way. Not only did it cost his team against the Saints, but now it’s going to cost them in the next two games.

The Bears released veteran receiver Ted Ginn Jr. on Wednesday, and they’re down to just Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller, Darnell Mooney and Riley Ridley at receiver.

That means Ridley, who’s been a healthy scratch in every game this season, is going to see some significant playing time over these next couple of weeks.