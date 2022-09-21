NFL upholds 1-game suspension for Bucs WR Mike Evans

James Thrash, the NFL-NFLPA jointly appointed appeals officer, has upheld the one-game suspension for #Bucs WR Mike Evans for his role in the fracas on Sunday. He’s out for the #Packers game. pic.twitter.com/nO3tUSVJJP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will indeed be without their best wide receiver for Week 3.

Mike Evans’ one-game suspension was upheld by the NFL on Wednesday, and the future Hall of Famer will miss Sunday’s home opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Evans was ejected and subsequently suspended for his role in a fight during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The Bucs are dealing with multiple injuries at wide receiver already, so Evans’ absence will leave them even thinner for a key matchup against the Packers.

