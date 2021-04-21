NFL updates approved helmets list for players to wear in 2021

Kyle Crabbs
·1 min read

The saying goes that one must look good to play good. But in the NFL, where safety standards are being challenged and much of the uniform each week is regulated, trusting your protective equipment likely goes just as far in ensuring you play well week in and week out. And as the league continues to examine the status quo, we’ve now got seen our latest development in evolving player safety.

The NFL has released the results of their 2021 Helmet Laboratory Testing Performance Results — which measured 41 helmets in safety protocols. NFL players are permitted to choose their own make and model of helmet — so long as they fit the standards set in place for safety regulations.

According to the release:

“The helmet models are listed in order of their performance, with a shorter bar representing better performance. The rankings are based exclusively on the ability of the helmet to reduce head impact severity measures in laboratory testing. Performance variation related to helmet fit, retention, temperature-dependence, and long-term durability are not addressed in the rankings.”

