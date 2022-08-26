NFL unveils Rams’ sideline hats for 2022 and they’re … different

New Era and the NFL are tasked with releasing new hats for every team each year, and there are only so many new designs they can come up with. Whether it’s draft hats or sideline caps worn by players and coaches, the NFL has missed with some of its styles in recent years.

This year’s sideline caps don’t seem to buck that trend.

The NFL unveiled the Rams’ sideline hats for 2022 and they’re, well, different. There are several different styles, from low-profile fitted hats to snapbacks, but they all kind of miss the mark. For starters, the blue looks more like the Chargers’ shade of blue than the Rams’. Then there’s the off-white bone-color hat, a scheme the Rams are moving away from in favor of their white throwbacks.

And don’t get me started on the tie-dye, watercolor-looking design. Nope.

This might be for some people, but it’s hard to imagine many fans buying up this hat in bunches.

If you’d like to purchase one of the many sideline caps released by the NFL, you can find them at NFLShop.com, and they retail from $33.99 to $45.99.

Happy shopping!

