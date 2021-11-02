NFL unable to identify issue with Giants’ headsets in Week 8

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge attributed some of his horrendous clock management in Week 8 to lackluster headsets. He also claimed it’s been a persistent issue this year, occurring in all eight games and each of the five stadiums in which his team has played.

“The headsets were going out,” Judge told reporters after a 20-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. “We are having headset issues. This has happened in every game so far. We deal with the league and they keep telling us there are different software updates or whatever it is, but we had to call two timeouts today because we were trying to send the deals in personnel wise and you got half of the headsets not getting reception.

“I have had it at every single stadium this year home and away. I have had issues personally. I would say this. Whoever is in charge of it. I don’t know the exact answer. I don’t know if it comes from the league or us exactly, but they better fix it fast. That is it. We get the communication back that these things are an issue and then we get told they have adjusted this, they have done this, whatever it is.”

The NFL however, disputes Judge’s claim. Their initial investigation found no issue with the Giants’ equipment, which had been provided by Bose.

“We are looking into the matter with all involved parties; however, we are confident that nothing is attributable to the Bose headset,” the NFL said in a statement. “We have not been able to identify an issue in last night’s game with the Giants’ communication system.

“We were not made aware of any issues during the game from the club through our standard communication channels that are used to identify gameday issues.”

Judge had also claimed the NFL previously denied a request for the team to use last season’s hardware.

“We have tried to adjust and use different hardware. It has not been allowed. We will keep on moving on,” Judge said.

The league did not offer a comment on that allegation.