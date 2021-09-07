NFL U.K. favors Buffalo Bills in 2021 season predictions

Many media analysts have ranked the Bills highly ahead of the 2021 season. With a replenished roster, the team will look to build on last year’s success with the goal of winning the Super Bowl.

And NFL UK is among those who believe they can do just that.

NFL UK reporter and Sky Sports TV host Neil Reynolds shared his 2021 season predictions, which highly favor Buffalo and QB Josh Allen:

What are your 2021 season predictions?



What are your 2021 season predictions?

Reynolds has the team not only returning to the AFC Championship for a consecutive year but winning it. What’s more, in the Super Bowl he has the Bills defeating none other than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and long-time AFC East nemesis and UGG boots enthusiast, Tom Brady.

Reynolds also has Allen making such a run this upcoming season that would earn him the league’s MVP award on the way to the Championship he predicts for Buffalo.

Last year, the Bills fell to Kansas City in the 2020 AFC Championship Game, and just short of a Super Bowl berth. Similarly, Allen was the runner-up in MVP voting, coming in second to 2021 winner Aaron Rodgers.

The Bills will begin this year’s pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy next Sunday, September 12th in their season opener against Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

