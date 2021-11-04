The NFL’s two Josh Allens are looking forward to first on-field meeting

Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen got an email offering him something that “would have been good if it was on me,” but he realized that he wasn’t the NFL player that was the target of the message.

It was Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who was the seventh overall pick a year before Jacksonville made their Josh Allen the seventh overall pick. The two players have never met in person, but that will change this Sunday when the Bills visit the Jaguars for a Week Nine game.

“I’m just looking forward to playing against this team and looking forward to playing against him,” Jacksonville’s Allen said, via the Associated Press. “He’s been playing at a high level recently. He’s been evading sacks recently. He’s been getting out the pocket. He’s been scrambling. His O-line does a really good job protecting him, so I love this challenge.”

Buffalo’s Allen said that his namesake is “coming into his own right now and we’ve got to be prepared for him because he can ruin a game plan,” so the Bills will do their best to avoid any Allen-on-Allen crime this Sunday.

