NFL Twitter stunned by 49ers' total first-half destruction of Patriots

Jon Williams

NFL Twitter stunned by 49ers' first-half dominance of Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are dominating the New England Patriots after one half of football, leading the Bill Belichick-coached team 23-3 at the break in Foxboro, Mass.

Led by two touchdowns by Jeff Wilson Jr. and efficient, quick passes from Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers have been in total control from the opening kickoff.

Although the Patriots are not the Patriots of old, it was still a stunning first-half result that left much of NFL Twitter in shock with the 49ers' sheer dominance.

Cam Newton struggled mightily for the Patriots, completing only four passes for 30 yards and two interceptions. 

RELATED: Jimmy G won't earn Oscar for first-half flop

This game is far from over, but things will have to turn around in stunning fashion for the Patriots to have a shot at a comeback, given how significantly Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers controlled the first half.