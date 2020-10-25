NFL Twitter stunned by 49ers' total first-half destruction of Patriots

NFL Twitter stunned by 49ers' first-half dominance of Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are dominating the New England Patriots after one half of football, leading the Bill Belichick-coached team 23-3 at the break in Foxboro, Mass.

Led by two touchdowns by Jeff Wilson Jr. and efficient, quick passes from Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers have been in total control from the opening kickoff.

Although the Patriots are not the Patriots of old, it was still a stunning first-half result that left much of NFL Twitter in shock with the 49ers' sheer dominance.

I didn’t expect this … through one half. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 25, 2020

#49ers are 3rd team to gain 300+ yards in 1st half vs Patriots since Bill Belichick arrived in 2000. The others:

Packers 347 11/30/14

Chiefs 9/29/14 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 25, 2020

Yardage…

49ers: 301, NE 39



Yards per play...

49ers 7.9, NE 2.8



Plays...

49ers 38, NE 14



TOP….

49ers 22:18, NE 6:45 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 25, 2020

It's not just the score, either ...



49ers: 38 plays, 301 yards (7.9 yards/play)

Patriots: 14 plays, 39 yards (2.8 yards/play)



Credit to Kyle Shanahan and his staff. They've had a boatload of huge injuries. And they look like they'll continue to be a factor in the NFC. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 25, 2020

#49ers have 3 rushing touchdowns in the first half. This is the first time the Patriots have allowed 3 rushing TD in the first half since Week 3 of 2008 against Miami. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) October 25, 2020

Cam Newton struggled mightily for the Patriots, completing only four passes for 30 yards and two interceptions.

This game is far from over, but things will have to turn around in stunning fashion for the Patriots to have a shot at a comeback, given how significantly Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers controlled the first half.