NFL Twitter shreds Patriots after awful first half performance vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are in serious danger of losing to the Las Vegas Raiders for the first time since 2002.

The Raiders lead the Patriots 17-3 at halftime of Sunday's Week 15 game at Allegiant Stadium. While the Raiders have played well for most of the game, the Patriots have not done themselves any favors, either.

New England had five penalties for 25 yards, just 111 total yards of offense, a 1-of-5 conversion rate on third down and a blocked punt that led to a Raiders touchdown.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has completed just eight of 15 pass attempts for 56 yards with zero touchdowns. He's already shown his frustration several times.

The good news for the Patriots is that the Raiders are 0-4 when leading by 10-plus points at the half this season. But that trend won't continue if New England doesn't show dramatic improvement in all three phases.

As you might imagine, the reaction to the Patriots' first half was quite intense. Here's a roundup of notable Twitter reaction to the Patriots' performance so far.

One red-zone trip. Two touchdowns wiped off the board. Both the Patriots' own doing...



Patriots call a timeout to erase a Jakobi Meyers score. False start on Jonnu Smith -- after a second timeout -- wipes away a Mac Jones QB-sneak touchdown.



Ugly. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) December 18, 2022

Matt Patricia is just a nightmare. What were the odds a 3rd and goal on the 1 quick slant to Nelson Agholor would work? Like 100-1? 300-1? Followed by the obligatory false start on 4th down. This is the dumbest Pats season since 1999. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 18, 2022

â€œYou donâ€™t see that from the Patriots.â€

â€”Said every week 5 times from whomever is announcing the Pats game — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 18, 2022

In the wake of that last sequence, it's important to note the Patriots have allowed points in the last two minutes of the first half in five games this year. Theyâ€™ve lost four of those games.



Itâ€™s not the only reason for each defeat, but itâ€™s not coincidental. — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) December 18, 2022

The win percentage change in games where youâ€™ve gotten a punt blocked isâ€¦significant. I donâ€™t recall the exact % change, but itâ€™s the holy grail of things you absolutely canâ€™t let happen in a football game. — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) December 18, 2022

Patriots aren't just losing, but looking sloppy -- not hearing play calls or being ready for the snap on offense and special teams. Didn't seem to use the week in Tucson wisely — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 18, 2022

This Patriots team is stunningly bad for a 7-6 team. I guess Bill Belichick just holds everything together. But man, they also just make insanely bad mistakes that I've never seen out of a Patriots team. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 18, 2022

Iâ€™m telling you: every time the Patriots play now, the sports loses. — Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) December 18, 2022

Stunningly, the Patriots' offensive line has been the least of New England's worries so far. Overthrows, drops, penalties, bad timeouts. Am I missing anything? — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) December 18, 2022

That drive sums up the Patriots' season so well. Great job getting them into the red zone. Then they waste two timeouts, go empty shotgun three times from the 1-yard line, then have a false start penalty negate a touchdown, then settle for a field goal.



Unreal. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) December 18, 2022

The Patriots are struggling in the areas they've long prided themselves on -- situational football, smart plays, avoiding penalties, red zone, special teams, etc. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) December 18, 2022

The NFL did other fanbases a real solid by flexing this Patriots-Raiders game out of the SNF spot. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) December 18, 2022

It's Week 15, and the Patriots are still struggling with snapping the ball at the right time.



Delay of games, timeouts to save delay of games, guys not ready at the line. You'd like to have this stuff figured out. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) December 18, 2022

The Patriots coming back from 14 down seems like an impossible task. — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) December 18, 2022

Itâ€™s not a 2022 Patriots game until the offense has its 10th unforced penalty — Logan Reardon (@LoganReardon20) December 18, 2022

The #Patriots took seven points off the board twice in their lone red zone trip and then a blocked punt before the half where nobody was ready for the snap. That's why they're in a 17-3 hole at the half. That wasn't about poor game plans or X's and O's. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) December 18, 2022

The Patriots are not talented enough to be this sloppy and survive â€¦ against anyone, really. — Adam Kurkjian (@AdamKurkjian) December 18, 2022