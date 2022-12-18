NFL Twitter shreds Patriots after awful first half performance vs. Raiders

Nick Goss
·4 min read

The New England Patriots are in serious danger of losing to the Las Vegas Raiders for the first time since 2002.

The Raiders lead the Patriots 17-3 at halftime of Sunday's Week 15 game at Allegiant Stadium. While the Raiders have played well for most of the game, the Patriots have not done themselves any favors, either.

New England had five penalties for 25 yards, just 111 total yards of offense, a 1-of-5 conversion rate on third down and a blocked punt that led to a Raiders touchdown.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has completed just eight of 15 pass attempts for 56 yards with zero touchdowns. He's already shown his frustration several times.

The good news for the Patriots is that the Raiders are 0-4 when leading by 10-plus points at the half this season. But that trend won't continue if New England doesn't show dramatic improvement in all three phases.

As you might imagine, the reaction to the Patriots' first half was quite intense. Here's a roundup of notable Twitter reaction to the Patriots' performance so far.

