NFL Twitter shocked Packers' Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay

NFL Twitter shocked Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft, news broke that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants out of Wisconsin.

Rodgers is coming off an MVP season with the Packers and is on a team that can contend for a Super Bowl, but reportedly he's had enough and wants out.

It was stunning news for fans. Particularly for 49ers fans who also found out their team had made a move to try and trade for Rodgers.

And in this edition in celebrities, they're just like us... NFL players took to Twitter to also express their shock.

NFL fans pulling up to Twitter... pic.twitter.com/WJzNpD2FJB — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 29, 2021

The sight of the GM's and Scouts that thought they were going to relax and grab sip right before the draft. Only to learn that #aaronrodgers wants no part of #GreenBayPackers anymore. pic.twitter.com/yE5lgfmpng — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) April 29, 2021

Well i see draft weekend is going to be pretty interesting...🤣🤣 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 29, 2021

Tarik Cohen was kind of coy, but I think we know what this means.

Story continues

Hmmmmm 🤔 — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) April 29, 2021

And Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones expressed their love of Kansas City.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!