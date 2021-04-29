NFL Twitter shocked Packers' Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay

Michael Allardyce
·1 min read
NFL Twitter shocked Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft, news broke that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants out of Wisconsin.

Rodgers is coming off an MVP season with the Packers and is on a team that can contend for a Super Bowl, but reportedly he's had enough and wants out.

It was stunning news for fans. Particularly for 49ers fans who also found out their team had made a move to try and trade for Rodgers.

And in this edition in celebrities, they're just like us... NFL players took to Twitter to also express their shock.

Tarik Cohen was kind of coy, but I think we know what this means.

And Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones expressed their love of Kansas City.

