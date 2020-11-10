NFL Twitter roasts Patriots for lackluster first half vs. winless Jets

Nick Goss

NFL Twitter roasts Patriots for abysmal first half vs. winless Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots entered Monday night's game against the New York Jets riding a four-game losing streak, and there wasn't a ton from New England in the first half that would suggest that skid is going to end soon.

The Jets were aggressive offensively and Joe Flacco looks like a Super Bowl MVP again. It sounds outrageous but it's actually what unfolded through 30 minutes at MetLife Stadium.

Flacco and the Jets went into the locker room up 20-10 and poised to win their first game of the season. The veteran quarterback, who got the start in place of the injured Sam Darnold, completed 12 of 17 pass attempts for 194 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the first half.

The Patriots need to play a great second half to avoid hitting rock bottom in 2020. Losing to this Jets team would be one of the lowest points of the Bill Belichick era (2000-present) in New England.

Here's some notable Twitter reaction to the Patriots' lackluster first half against the Jets.

 

 