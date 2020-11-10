NFL Twitter roasts Patriots for lackluster first half vs. winless Jets

NFL Twitter roasts Patriots for abysmal first half vs. winless Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots entered Monday night's game against the New York Jets riding a four-game losing streak, and there wasn't a ton from New England in the first half that would suggest that skid is going to end soon.

The Jets were aggressive offensively and Joe Flacco looks like a Super Bowl MVP again. It sounds outrageous but it's actually what unfolded through 30 minutes at MetLife Stadium.

Flacco and the Jets went into the locker room up 20-10 and poised to win their first game of the season. The veteran quarterback, who got the start in place of the injured Sam Darnold, completed 12 of 17 pass attempts for 194 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the first half.

The Patriots need to play a great second half to avoid hitting rock bottom in 2020. Losing to this Jets team would be one of the lowest points of the Bill Belichick era (2000-present) in New England.

Here's some notable Twitter reaction to the Patriots' lackluster first half against the Jets.

The winless Jets lead the Patriots 20-10 at halftime 😳 @ESPNNFL pic.twitter.com/quyCXUTLvJ — ESPN (@espn) November 10, 2020

This first half is proving a widely held belief:



These Patriots stink. #TakeFlight — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) November 10, 2020

That was a touchdown and Joe Flacco is going off against the Patriots secondary. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) November 10, 2020

From the it's-not-going-too-well department: The Jets came in averaging 156 passing yards per game this season, fewest in the league. Joe Flacco already has 159 passing yards. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 10, 2020

Bill Belichick tanking to the Jets tonight in an attempt to keep Trevor Lawrence away from the Jets and out of the AFC East would be the kind of thing we'd joke about New England actually doing, not really expecting it to happen.



Imagine if it did, though. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 9, 2020

Yes, I’m a hater, but I do not want to live in a world that Joe Flacco is ahead of Joe Montana on any QB list! Thanks Patriots. You’ve legit never done anything good for me. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 10, 2020

Yes I understand the patriots are missing a number of starters on defense… But I would like to remind everybody the Jets have scored on three of their four possessions tonight. The Jets. — Fitzy (@FitzyGFY) November 10, 2020

Patriots lack of interior/disruptive DL is unreal. Forces them to put their CBs in tough positions, often have to man up with little help. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) November 10, 2020

The Jets are 0-8 and they were outscored by 144 points in the first half of the season. I don't know if this lead over the Patriots is going to last but I'm going to laugh while I can. — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) November 10, 2020

Is it shocking that the Jets have better talent at the skill position than the Patriots. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 10, 2020

Cam is a statue in the pocket. Has no feel for the pass rush — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 10, 2020

The Patriots are so inept on offense, any miscue or penalty throws them completely off kilter. #NEvsNYJ — John Rooke (@JRbroadcaster) November 10, 2020

Patriots' secondary is getting torched by the 32nd-ranked passing offense and a backup quarterback. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 10, 2020

Patriots fans, trailing winless Jets 20-10 at halftime. pic.twitter.com/qWnjA2JnMS — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) November 10, 2020

The Patriots may comeback and win this game in the second half. They're still a bad team. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 10, 2020

The Jets have not scored two offensive touchdowns in a game since Week 1.



They'd only scored one offensive touchdown in the last three games. — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) November 10, 2020