NFL Twitter reacts to Trey Lance pick vs. Bears with Jimmy Garoppolo memes

NFL Twitter reacts to Lance pick vs. Bears with Jimmy G memes

When it rains, it pours.

Already down 13-10 in the fourth quarter of Sunday's season opener against the Chicago Bears, 49ers quarterback Trey Lance threw his first interception of the season.

And as soon as his short pass over the middle -- originally intended for wide receiver Jauan Jennings -- fell into the hands of Bears safety Eddie Jackson, Twitter reacted as you'd expect with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo sitting on the San Francisco sideline as Lance's backup.

Jimmy G watching Trey Lance struggle pic.twitter.com/ObVNEhr3kR — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 11, 2022

Trey stared it down. So Eddie Jackson said thank you. #49ers — Brian Murphy (@knbrmurph) September 11, 2022

Jimmy G - Live Look pic.twitter.com/txqWJnhBJ2 — Casey Stern (@CaseyStern) September 11, 2022

Jimmy G watching Trey Lance from the sideline pic.twitter.com/0qiQ265KjE — BetMGM ðŸ¦ (@BetMGM) September 11, 2022

Jimmy G on the bench right now pic.twitter.com/oqobB6S8pU — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) September 11, 2022

The 49ers: "We're not looking too good out there."



Jimmy G: pic.twitter.com/eYNvvoRc69 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 11, 2022

Some people think some tough decisions might lie ahead for coach Kyle Shanahan, despite reports that Lance will receive plenty of leeway in his first full season under center.

Long week ahead for Kyle Shanahan. Life comes at you fast in the NFL. Bears barely have 200 yards but are up 9 cuz 49ers started the wrong QB. 13/26 for 164 and a pick. Yikes. Fields outplayed him with two huge plays — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 11, 2022

Others are keeping a cool head in the face of Lance's Week 1 showing.

Trey Lance isnâ€™t the problem — Greg (@gwiss) September 11, 2022

The panic will be setting inâ€¦ but terrible weather plus that Deebo fumble and a bunch of penalties by the 49ers. The L isnâ€™t solely on Lanceâ€™s shoulders. Not ready to write him off over this one. #fttb — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) September 11, 2022

The 49ers ended up losing the game 19-10 -- not the way the 49ers Faithful wanted to start the season.

But with the Seattle Seahawks just around the corner, Lance and the rest of the team will need to tighten things up before Week 2.

Until then, social media surely will have plenty to talk about.

