NFL Twitter reacts after Patriots WR Julian Edelman announces retirement

NFL Twitter reacts to Edelman's retirement announcement

The news of Julian Edelman's retirement sent shock waves through the sports world on Monday.

The longtime New England Patriots wide receiver officially announced he's calling it a career in an emotional video posted to social media. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft followed with heartfelt statements on what the three-time Super Bowl champion has meant to the team over the last 12 years.

A number of prominent sports figures quickly took to Twitter to share their reactions to Edelman's retirement.

NFL cornerback Richard Sherman:

98.5 The Sports Hub's Scott Zolak:

Thank you @Edelman11 for EVERYTHING. HEART & BALLS. Hope you get to end it on your terms — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) April 12, 2021

ESPN's Field Yates:

Julian Edelman is an ultimate story in hard work and development. A college QB turned WR with time spent at CB & punt returner.



He also has the second-most catches and yards in NFL postseason history.



And he’s the author of one of the great catches in Super Bowl history. pic.twitter.com/XiIxlpdiZN — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 12, 2021

Former Patriots WR Josh Gordon:

S/o to Jules one time..



- “You probably never won this much huh? Don’t worry bout it, we don’t start playin ball til November anyway”

😂 🙏🏾



Congrats brother @Edelman11 — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) April 12, 2021

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore:

98.5 The Sports Hub's Marc Bertrand:

Pro Football Focus' George Chahrouri:

The simple fact that there is even a semblance of a HOF debate for a 7th rd QB turned slot WR is bonkers.



Julian Edelman might not be in the HOF based on production. But he’s in the hall of fame for life lived above expectation. Absolute stud. — George Chahrouri (@PFF_George) April 12, 2021

Boston Red Sox:

Congrats on an incredible career, @Edelman11!



He caught it. pic.twitter.com/wyTIDD9SBC — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 12, 2021

Boston Celtics:

NFL:

He came in as a seventh-round pick.

He retires as a 3x champ.



Thanks for the memories, @Edelman11. pic.twitter.com/VoXD9XEYWm — NFL (@NFL) April 12, 2021

Former Colts punter Pat McAfee:

🗣🗣 HELL OF A RUN



Congrats Mr Edelman. https://t.co/wI9WRPkd3j — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 12, 2021

Former Patriots WR Chris Hogan:

Been around a lot of players throughout my time in the NFL. All of them the best competitors. But none compares to @Edelman11 you were an inspiration early in my career, a hell of a freaking teammate and someone to call me brother for the rest of our lives. Congrats brother. — Chris Hogan (@ChrisHogan_15) April 12, 2021

Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower:

I Enjoyed it all brotha! I'll be waiting for my invite to the ceremony✊🏾💪🏾 🐿 https://t.co/WUACVNUasX — Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) April 12, 2021

In 11 seasons with New England, Edelman racked up 620 catches (second-most in Patriots history behind Wes Welker) for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns. He trails only Hall of Famer Jerry Rice in playoff receptions (118) and receiving yards (1,442).