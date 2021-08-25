NFL Twitter reacts as Patriots trade Sony Michel to Rams

NFL Twitter reacts to Patriots' trade of Sony Michel originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sony Michel is on the move just three years after the New England Patriots drafted him in the first round.

The Patriots traded Michel to the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday in exchange for 2022 conditional fifth- and sixth-round picks. According to reports, New England could receive a 2022 fourth-rounder from the Rams if L.A. nets a compensatory pick for safety John Johnson.

Michel had some very productive stretches in New England and played a key role in the team's 2018 Super Bowl run, but the Patriots entered this season with a wealth of running back depth that made the 26-year-old a prime trade candidate.

The Rams were a natural landing spot for Michel after losing Cam Akers to a season-ending Achilles injury earlier this offseason. In fact, this deal made so much sense that our Phil Perry essentially predicted the trade in his mailbag about a month ago.

"The question for the Patriots is this: Would it be worth it to deal a running back right now for a fifth or sixth-round pick? The more prudent move might be to wait until the end of training camp, see how Stevenson plays, see what the team's injury situation is, and then revisit the possibility of making a move," Perry wrote at the time.

That's essentially what the Patriots did. So, what does this move mean for New England? Perry and Tom E. Curran shared their initial thoughts Wednesday on Twitter.

I’d say definitely. Harris, White, Taylor, Rhamondre with Bolden as insurance and special teams seems to be the direction. Nice blend of skills. https://t.co/3WlNk3fuM1 — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 25, 2021

Solid compensation for the Patriots when you consider Michel has a lengthy injury history and is in the final year of his deal. Rams were in a tight spot. Michel has looked good this preseason, and he’s had opportunities to perform as a pass-catcher. Couldn’t have hurt his value. https://t.co/3EjCdSG63A — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 25, 2021

The Michel deal is also an indication of how New England’s two youngest backs, Rhamondre Stevenson and JJ Taylor, have performed. They can play. Harsh reality of the NFL, especially at that position, is that younger and cheaper is almost always the goal. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 25, 2021

Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan shared the financial ramifications of the Michel deal, which shouldn't impact New England's cap situation too much.

The Rams are now responsible for paying Sony Michel's 2021 salary $1,792,731. $555,747 of his salary is fully guaranteed. So the Patriots created more cap space with this trade than with a release. — Miguel Benzan Patriots Cap Space equals 11,645,475 (@patscap) August 25, 2021

Michel dealt with several injuries during his Patriots tenure and only played in nine games last season. He was effective when healthy, but sentiment is mixed over whether the Rams made a smart move.

Bad move by the Rams. One year of Sony Michel is not worth a fourth-round pick. Would've been better off just grabbing whatever running back they like best among the dozens who will be available on waivers in the next two weeks. https://t.co/y3X4ju9cwT — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) August 25, 2021

Sony Michel’s knees might be toast from his past injuries; just didn’t seem to have the same juice lately. But whether that is totally true or not, we weren’t going to know for sure with him in NE’s deep depth chart. RB1/RB2 opportunity for Michel with low cost for LA. — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) August 25, 2021

Sony Michel has been whispered to be on the trade block for a few weeks. One note: Michel has great familiarity with Rams RB coach Thomas Brown, a fellow former UGA running back. @RamsNFL @gmfb — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) August 25, 2021

There's potential for a career-high workload for Sony Michel with the Rams this season. https://t.co/daskjSQpwD — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) August 25, 2021

But the Rams are very familiar with Michel, who scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown against them in Super Bowl LIII.

I’m old enough to remember Sony Michel having a great playoff run, being a workhorse and closing out the Super Bowl in a “4 Min drive” as a Rookie. pic.twitter.com/lZAyuhOVjT — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) August 25, 2021

Michel hasn't returned to that level of success since, and as Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer pointed out, he joins a growing number of Patriots first-round picks who haven't stuck with the team.

Patriots now have five homegrown first-round picks left on their roster: S Devin McCourty, LB Dont’a Hightower, WR N’Keal Harry, OL Isaiah Wynn and QB Mac Jones.



That’s just 3 from the last 9 draft classes. https://t.co/Pwh8Im0Eqg — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 25, 2021

Michel should see plenty of opportunity in Los Angeles, though, while young running backs J.J. Taylor and Rhamondre Stevenson will get the chance to step up behind Damien Harris and James White in New England.