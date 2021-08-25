NFL Twitter reacts to Patriots QB Mac Jones dominating Giants in joint practice

NFL Twitter reacts to Mac Jones dominating Giants in joint practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones too full advantage of Cam Newton's absence Wednesday by dominating the competition in a joint practice with the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.

Jones was accurate, he showed poise in the pocket and he didn't make any egregious mistakes against a very good Giants defense. By most accounts, it was the 2021 first-round pick's best practice as a Patriot so far.

Will it be enough to move him ahead of Newton in the Patriots' quarterback competition? Time will tell.

Here's a roundup of notable Twitter reaction to Jones' excellent showing against the Giants at Wednesday's joint practice.

Alllllll done. Nearly 150-minutes of work in 90 degrees and humid. Mac Jones was dialed in and padded what I perceive to be his lead in QB competition. Probably about 6 plays overall for him during entire workout which weren’t fine to excellent. Agholor and Wynn left practice — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 25, 2021

Bill Belichick sought out Mac Jones on the sideline after the first-team offense scored. Jones was alone on a knee. Belichick was on his way to park himself behind his defense. Belichick found Jones, stopped to watch one snap, turned, high-fived his rookie. Moved on. https://t.co/yoZ7UlS2sP — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 25, 2021

Highlight play: Mac Jones, leading a two-minute drill, delivers a gem to RB James White on a 20-yard wheel route up the right sideline, with Giants LB Blake Martinez in competitive coverage.



Nice over-the-shoulder catch. Nice touch on the pass.



Mac meeting the moment. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 25, 2021

Mac Jones giving Bill Belichick something to think about today as it relates to starting QB. Jones took a TON of reps, and he was on his game, capping things off with successful 2-minute long TD drive. He got a low-5 from Belichick after that one. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 25, 2021

Mac Jones was a surgical 35 of 40 against the Giants defense in practice, including a stretch of 18 consecutive completions. Jones hit Jakobi Meyers for a 50-yard TD against double coverage in the final two-minute period. With temps approaching 90 degrees, it was an intense day. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 25, 2021

I see you @MacJones_10 . I. See. You. 👀 — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) August 25, 2021

Through almost 90 minutes of today's Patriots-Giants practice, Mac Jones > Daniel Jones.



And it hasn't been close. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 25, 2021

Mac Jones just completed 18 straight passes against the Giants in team drills around one "sack." His streak ended with a pass tipped at the ling of scrimmage



He's 24-of-28 overall. He's taken two sacks, by my count.



This has been his best practice as a Patriot. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 25, 2021

Today vs the Giants:



11v11s

Mac Jones: 21/26



7v7s

Mac Jones: 13/14



Overall:

Mac Jones: 34/40 (85%)



Jones was the best QB on the field today and it wasn’t close. This was his best practice and simply put, looks like an NFL starting quarterback. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 25, 2021

Errant throws by Mac were few and far between. Got away with 1 or 2 but considering he threw against a defense and took all the reps it was a great performance. — Paul Perillo (@pfwpaul) August 25, 2021