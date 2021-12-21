NFL Twitter reacts to Nick Mullens' late touchdown vs. Raiders

Twitter goes wild over ex-49er Mullens' late TD vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Quarterback Nick Mullens had some memorable moments during his three years with the 49ers, but with Jimmy Garoppolo healthy and rookie Trey Lance in the fold, he wasn't brought back for the 2021 season.

After originally signing with the Eagles in the offseason, Mullens was released by Philadelphia at the end of August and was signed to the Cleveland Browns' practice squad a few days later.

Inactive for the entire season behind starter Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum, Mullens was called up from the practice last Thursday after both quarterbacks were placed on the COVID-19/Reserve List.

The Browns and their fans weren't sure what to expect from Mullens against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday at FirstEnergy Stadium, but they almost got an impressive comeback win thanks to their new quarterback.

Cleveland had the ball at the Raiders' 6-yard line with under four minutes remaining in regulation and trailing by six points. Mullens took the snap and with no receivers open, he scrambled for several seconds before finding tight end Harrison Bryant wide open in the end zone. With the extra point, the Browns took a one-point lead with 3:45 left in the game.

The Browns' defense ultimately couldn't protect the lead as the Raiders drove down the field and kicker Daniel Carlson made a 48-yard walk-off field goal as time expired.

But in the moment, Mullens go-ahead touchdown caused some of his former 49ers teammates, current Browns teammates and media personalities to go wild on Twitter.

Love to see it Nick ðŸ˜Ž — tmoore (@tarvarius2) December 21, 2021

Nick Mullens. AKA The Raider Slayer — Trent Taylor (@Trent5Taylor) December 21, 2021

NICK Fâ€™N MULLENS!!!!!!! — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 21, 2021

Nick Mullens is magic.Â Â



I need everyone to retweet this into existence pleaseðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ™ðŸ¼#LVvsCLE @Raiders @Browns — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) December 20, 2021

49ers legend Nick Mullens — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) December 21, 2021

Nick Mullens cannot be stopped. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 21, 2021

MULLENNNNSSSSSSSS — Rachel Bonnetta (@rachelbonnetta) December 21, 2021

Nick Mullens own the Raiders? — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) December 21, 2021

Have a night Nick Mullens! — newballpark (@newballpark) December 21, 2021

Mullens completed 20-of-30 passes for 147 yards and he threw one touchdown pass against the Raiders. He wasn't intercepted and had a 89.2 Quarterback Rating.

It's unclear if Mullens will get another start or if Mayfield or Keenum will return in time for the Browns' next game on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers. But what is clear is that Mullens is a capable NFL quarterback.

In 19 games (16 starts) with the 49ers from 2018 through 2020, Mullens completed 64.5 percent of his passes while throwing for 4,714 yards. He threw 25 touchdown passes and was intercepted 22 times while with San Francisco.

Mullens likely reminded other NFL teams what he's able to do, so Monday's game could help him get an active-roster spot this offseason.