NFL Twitter reacts to how Mac Jones, Cam Newton fared in practice vs. Giants

Nick Goss
·3 min read
In this article:
NFL Twitter reacts to how Jones, Newton fared in joint practice vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots and New York Giants were back at Gillette Stadium on Thursday for their second and final joint practice of the week before Sunday's preseason finale at MetLife Stadium.

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones dominated Wednesday's session. It was his best practice as a Patriot. Cam Newton was absent from Wednesday's practice, but he returned Thursday and looked good. Jones was not as impressive as Wednesday but still make a handful of nice throws.

Here's some notable Twitter reaction to how Jones and Newton fared during Thursday's joint practice against the Giants.

