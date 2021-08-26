NFL Twitter reacts to how Mac Jones, Cam Newton fared in practice vs. Giants

NFL Twitter reacts to how Jones, Newton fared in joint practice vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots and New York Giants were back at Gillette Stadium on Thursday for their second and final joint practice of the week before Sunday's preseason finale at MetLife Stadium.

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones dominated Wednesday's session. It was his best practice as a Patriot. Cam Newton was absent from Wednesday's practice, but he returned Thursday and looked good. Jones was not as impressive as Wednesday but still make a handful of nice throws.

Here's some notable Twitter reaction to how Jones and Newton fared during Thursday's joint practice against the Giants.

Early practice highlight… Cam Newton takes the first reps in 11 on 11. Some positive throws and some negative plays mixed in there. Near pick and a batted pass offsetting good throws to Bourne and Meyers. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 26, 2021

Jones got an additional 11-on-11 series at the end with the second-team offense. They went three and out. Two hand-offs and an incomplete pass to Kendrick Wilkerson, who fell down on third down. https://t.co/PzGe89ZUfT — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 26, 2021

Both players got three reps on 7-on-7 work. Newton went 2-for-3 and had a pass to Agholor broken up. Jones went 1-for-2 with a rep wiped by an illegal contact penalty. The incompletion for Jones was dropped by Agholor. https://t.co/PzGe89ZUfT — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 26, 2021

Both quarterbacks had passes that should’ve been picked (Jones’ was picked, the Giants DB dropped Newton’s). Both had passes batted at the line.



Jones was not as sharp as yesterday. Along with his pick, he had theee throws that were sent into traffic and/or behind their targets. https://t.co/PzGe89ZUfT — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 26, 2021

After the @patriots seemingly “won the day” on Wednesday, the @Giants had to feel good about a bounce-back this morning. Not surprisingly, ex-Pat Logan Ryan helped to set the tone with his words and actions, including an interception of Mac Jones early in 11/11’s. — Bob Socci (@BobSocci) August 26, 2021

Game simulation-type setup at practice today. Cam Newton took the first series of 11-on-11s and went 4-for-7. Mac Jones took the next two (one with the top OL, one with the backups) and went 10-for-21 with an INT and three drops.



Newton was 2/3 in 7-on-7s. Jones 1/2. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 26, 2021

Practice is over in just under two hours. If Cam was punished for missing practice this week, it didn’t really show up today, based on reps in practice — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 26, 2021

Patriots-Giants joint practices Day 2:

- Today was basically a scripted, truncated scrimmage full of 11-on-11 work.

- Newton 6/10, Jones 11/24, INT and a sack.

- Ugly day for the passing offense. Drops: Smith, Olszewski, Harris.

- David Andrews and Jon Jones left early. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 26, 2021

Mac Jones’ main drive with the starters was all around sloppy. Long, 20-play drive that featured two fourth downs, one false start, several drops, and an interception that was whipped out by a flag. Even the TD to Bourne required a spectacular adjustment + catch. #Patriots — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) August 26, 2021