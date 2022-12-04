NFL Twitter reacts to Justin Fields' 55-yard rushing TD
Justin Fields is back.
The 23-year-old signal caller returned under center for the Chicago Bears as they hosted Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Though Fields missed a game with a shoulder injury, it didn't hold him back from rushing a 55-yard touchdown to put the Bears up 10-0 in the first quarter against Green Bay
NFL Twitter immediately went into a frenzy after the rushing play.
Heâ€™s backkkkk!!!!
— Darnell Mooney (@Darnell_M1) December 4, 2022
Somebody call 1, and tell him CHILLL!
— Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) December 4, 2022
Through the air and on the ground @justnfields is BALLIN @ChicagoBears #BearDown
— Lucas Patrick (@lucaspatrick62) December 4, 2022
Green Bay out there making Justin Fields look like prime Randall Cunningham?
— B (@BSmoov_) December 4, 2022
Justin fields is right up there with Lamar and Vick on running the football
— Alonza Bland Jr. (@CoachZo_1911) December 4, 2022
Man I am really starting to like watching Justin Fields weekly
— DaddyDimmuTV (@DaddyDimmuTv) December 4, 2022
Justin Fields Specialâ€¦â€¦
— DAN HOLMES (@PvtchMan) December 4, 2022
This is Fields' sixth-straight game with 50+ rushing yards and one rushing TD. That is the longest single-season streak for the Bears since Gale Sayers in 1969.
Fields closed out the first half 7-for-9 for 126 yards and the Bears held on to the 16-10 lead going into the second half.