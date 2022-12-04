NFL Twitter reacts to Justin Fields' 55-yard rushing TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is back.

The 23-year-old signal caller returned under center for the Chicago Bears as they hosted Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Though Fields missed a game with a shoulder injury, it didn't hold him back from rushing a 55-yard touchdown to put the Bears up 10-0 in the first quarter against Green Bay

NFL Twitter immediately went into a frenzy after the rushing play.

Somebody call 1, and tell him CHILLL! — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) December 4, 2022

Green Bay out there making Justin Fields look like prime Randall Cunningham? — B (@BSmoov_) December 4, 2022

Justin fields is right up there with Lamar and Vick on running the football — Alonza Bland Jr. (@CoachZo_1911) December 4, 2022

Man I am really starting to like watching Justin Fields weekly — DaddyDimmuTV (@DaddyDimmuTv) December 4, 2022

Justin Fields Specialâ€¦â€¦ — DAN HOLMES (@PvtchMan) December 4, 2022

This is Fields' sixth-straight game with 50+ rushing yards and one rushing TD. That is the longest single-season streak for the Bears since Gale Sayers in 1969.

Fields closed out the first half 7-for-9 for 126 yards and the Bears held on to the 16-10 lead going into the second half.