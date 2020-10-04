NFL Twitter reacts to Josh Allen's amazing throw in Bills-Raiders game

NFL Twitter reacts to Allen's arm strength in Raiders-Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Josh Allen's impressive arm strength has been on full display in the Buffalo Bills' matchup with the Raiders in Week 4, as the quarterback's darts all over the field have been unstoppable by the Las Vegas defense.
In the third quarter of Sunday's game, Allen dropped in an absolute dime to wideout John Brown which appeared to be a touchdown, but was called short on the field, and upheld upon video review. NFL Twitter simply was stunned by the missed call, and amazing connection between Allen and Brown.
JOHN BROWN THIS WAS INCREDIBLE 😮 @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/MinWie00Sd— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 4, 2020
We don't know what was better...the throw or the catch.* 🤯— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 4, 2020
*And that looked like a touchdown to us.
📺: #BUFvsLV on CBS pic.twitter.com/gmotgCi2yy
WHAT A THROW.— PFF (@PFF) October 4, 2020
WHAT A CATCH.
pic.twitter.com/KJchWNip0k
What is a touchdown pic.twitter.com/OI3VINUivl— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 4, 2020
This wasn't ruled a TD for John Brown even after a video review🤔— Sporting News Fantasy (@sn_fantasy) October 4, 2020
Agree with the call or disagree?pic.twitter.com/ZTldScA1op
These rules are ridiculous. John Brown had a foot in the end zone while the ball is breaking the plane.— Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) October 4, 2020
Allen ended up punching in a rushing touchdown on the Bills' next offensive play from the one-yard line.
Buffalo came in undefeated, and left Sin City with a 30-23 win as Allen and the offense rolled at Allegiant Stadium.