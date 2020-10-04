NFL Twitter reacts to Josh Allen's amazing throw in Bills-Raiders game

Alex Didion

Josh Allen's impressive arm strength has been on full display in the Buffalo Bills' matchup with the Raiders in Week 4, as the quarterback's darts all over the field have been unstoppable by the Las Vegas defense.

In the third quarter of Sunday's game, Allen dropped in an absolute dime to wideout John Brown which appeared to be a touchdown, but was called short on the field, and upheld upon video review. NFL Twitter simply was stunned by the missed call, and amazing connection between Allen and Brown.

Allen ended up punching in a rushing touchdown on the Bills' next offensive play from the one-yard line.

Buffalo came in undefeated, and left Sin City with a 30-23 win as Allen and the offense rolled at Allegiant Stadium.