NFL Twitter reacts to Josh Allen's amazing throw in Bills-Raiders game

Josh Allen's impressive arm strength has been on full display in the Buffalo Bills' matchup with the Raiders in Week 4, as the quarterback's darts all over the field have been unstoppable by the Las Vegas defense.

In the third quarter of Sunday's game, Allen dropped in an absolute dime to wideout John Brown which appeared to be a touchdown, but was called short on the field, and upheld upon video review. NFL Twitter simply was stunned by the missed call, and amazing connection between Allen and Brown.

We don't know what was better...the throw or the catch.* 🤯



*And that looked like a touchdown to us.



📺: #BUFvsLV on CBS pic.twitter.com/gmotgCi2yy — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 4, 2020

WHAT A THROW.



WHAT A CATCH.



pic.twitter.com/KJchWNip0k — PFF (@PFF) October 4, 2020

What is a touchdown pic.twitter.com/OI3VINUivl — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 4, 2020

This wasn't ruled a TD for John Brown even after a video review🤔



Agree with the call or disagree?pic.twitter.com/ZTldScA1op — Sporting News Fantasy (@sn_fantasy) October 4, 2020

These rules are ridiculous. John Brown had a foot in the end zone while the ball is breaking the plane. — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) October 4, 2020

Allen ended up punching in a rushing touchdown on the Bills' next offensive play from the one-yard line.

Buffalo came in undefeated, and left Sin City with a 30-23 win as Allen and the offense rolled at Allegiant Stadium.