NFL Twitter reacts to Jauan Jennings throwing TD pass to Christian McCaffrey in Super Bowl

To notch the first touchdown of the Super Bowl, Kyle Shanahan went into the San Francisco 49ers’ bag of tricks.

After catching a pass from Brock Purdy behind the line of scrimmage, Jauan Jennings wound up and fired a long pass back across the field to Christian McCaffrey. Once McCaffrey caught the football, he followed his blockers on the way to a 21-yard touchdown run.

Behind Jennings’ surprise touchdown toss to McCaffrey, the 49ers took a 10-0 lead over the Chiefs in the second quarter of the Super Bowl.

Following McCaffrey’s first-half touchdown, the NFL community on Twitter exploded with reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Sunday afternoon.

