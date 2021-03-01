NFL Twitter reacts to J.J. Watt signing with Cardinals, new 49ers rival
J.J. Watt will be the 49ers' newest rival, as he announced on social media Monday morning that he will be joining the Arizona Cardinals after being released by the Houston Texans following the 2020 season.
As the NFC West adds another All-Pro talent, NFL Twitter expressed its surprise after reporters earlier in the day falsely indicated Watt was interested in three other franchises.
March 1st in JJ Watt news
• Morning: People went wild because a Peloton account claiming to be JJ Watt listed "GB, CLE, BUF" in its bio
• 11:51 AM: Watt tweeted "i don't own a bike. stop"
• 12:46 PM: Watt tweeted a photo of himself in Cardinals gear pic.twitter.com/H5A1pygvTI
— SB Nation (@SBNation) March 1, 2021
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 1, 2021
If the defensive line is the powerhouse of an #NFL cell, the @AZCardinals just added one heck of a mitochondria. https://t.co/wAxisAmJv0
— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 1, 2021
Watt will be joining DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona, after the two spent seven seasons as teammates with the Texans. Houston traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in March 2020 for David Johnson and a pair of draft picks.
.@JJWatt and @DeAndreHopkins.
Together again. pic.twitter.com/9MmbFxOVC6
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) March 1, 2021
Watt won't be the only elite pass rusher in town, as two-time All-Pro Chandler Jones has been wreaking havoc on opposing offensive lines in the NFC West, including forcing an NFL-leading eight fumbles in his last full season in 2019. Jones was limited to five games by injury in 2020.
Most sacks in the NFL since the start of 2012:
1. Chandler Jones: 97
2. JJ Watt: 95.5
Now teammates in Arizona.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 1, 2021
Pass Rush Grades from 2016-2020:
JJ Watt: 90.7
Chandler Jones: 90.3 https://t.co/RfePQvi5Dj
— Jeff Deeney (@PFF_Jeff) March 1, 2021
JJ Watt going to Cardinals with Chandler Jones on the other side is a problem for the nfc west
— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 1, 2021
Deshaun Watson now has seen two of his greatest teammates depart in a year's time, and the quarterback reportedly is continuing his standoff with the Texans as he has demanded a trade.
Deshaun watching all his teammates free themselves from Jack Easterby pic.twitter.com/7m0rZlb0cI
— Jordan Zirm (@JordanZirm) March 1, 2021
Deshaun Watson watching JJ Watt and D-Hop on the same team @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/4fpCGJ5n1f
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 1, 2021
The 49ers' offensive line now will have quite a challenge when these two teams cross paths in 2021.
The NFC West is shaping up to be the NFL's strongest division.
NFC West dear lord
— Taybor Pepper (@TayborSnapping) March 1, 2021